Israeli fire kills 15 medics in Southern Gaza, claims Palestinian paramedic

A Palestinian paramedic has shared details of an incident where Israeli fire killed 15 aid workers in southern Gaza. The incident occurred on March 23, 2025, near Rafah when emergency vehicles came under fire. The paramedic, Munther Abed, was detained by Israeli soldiers before the shooting began.

After several days of uncertainty, the bodies of the 15 medics were found in a mass grave by Red Crescent and UN officials. These workers were part of rescue teams from the Red Crescent, Red Cross, UN, and Palestinian Civil Emergency service. One medic remains missing.

Abed described seeing Israeli soldiers open fire on the emergency vehicles, which were marked with Red Crescent symbols. He recalled how the soldiers fired heavily at the approaching vehicles, though he could not see the exact moment of impact. Abed himself was detained but later became the sole survivor of the attack.

The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the incident, claiming that the vehicles appeared suspicious. The military said its forces killed Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants traveling in unmarked vehicles. However, Palestinian officials accuse Israeli forces of deliberately targeting the medics.