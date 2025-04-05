Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars: CM Maryam congratulates masses on saving Rs 1.1bn

The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has achieved another milestone. The government by adopting an appropriate policy managed a wonderful and unprecedented saving worth Rs. 1.1 billion and provided substantial relief to the public in terms of purchasing edibles at the Sahulat Bazaars during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

The public was given 31 percent relief at the stalls of the special Sahulat Bazaar established under the supervision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in proportion to the open market. A relief amounting to Rs. 11 crore 70 lakh was given to the public in proportion to the DC rates in the Sahulat Bazaars. During Ramadan, purchases worth Rs 2 billion, 46 crore and 60 lakh were made in the Sahulat Bazaars.

The public had to pay Rs. 3 billion, 57 crore and 50 lakh in terms of purchases at market rates during Ramadan while according to DC rates, they had to pay Rs 2 billion, 58 crore and 30 lakh on purchases. A record purchase of Rs. 2 crore and 80 lakh million was made through the Sahulat Free Home Delivery app in Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. Approximately 28,000 orders were placed through the Free Home Delivery app in 36 model markets established in 25 districts.

In Sahulat Bazars, a 10 kg flour bag was sold at Rs 795, DC rate Rs. 832 and Rs. 897 in the market, chicken was sold at Rs 940 per kg in the market, DC rate Rs 585, while at Sahulat Baazars it was sold at Rs 571. Apples were sold at Rs 305 in Sahulat Bazaars, while at Rs 316 according to the DC rate and at Rs. 487 in the market, bananas were sold at Rs. 389 per dozen in the market, DC rate Rs. 227, while only at Rs. 216 were sold in the Sahulat Bazaars.

Eggs were sold at Rs. 269 in Sahulat Bazaars, at Rs. 276 at the DC rate and at Rs. 350 in the market. Dates were available at Rs 446 per kg in the open market, while they were sold at Rs. 460 at DC rate and Rs. 734 per kg in the open market. Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company CEO Naveed Rafaqat briefed CM Punjab about Sahulat Bazaars. Chairman Afzal Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

The CM said, “The Punjab government strives to provide food and essential items to the people at the lowest possible price. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the inflation rate remained quite low in the month of Ramadan as compared to the previous years.” She added, “Serving the people and providing economic relief is our foremost priority.”

“Start registration of workers working in shops, workshops and small enterprises in Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Provincial Minister for Labor Faisal Ayub Khokhar. She added,”Workers working in small enterprises will get grants and other financial benefits after registering themselves with the Labor Department.”

Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure payment of minimum wage in shops, petrol pumps and factories across Punjab, and said,”Crack down on enterprises not implementing the minimum wage decision.” She also directed them to increase labor registration across the province, and said,”For the first time in Punjab, workers working in shops, workshops and small industrial units will be registered.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to improve working conditions for the labor in industrial units. She sought a comprehensive plan for ration card program for the labor.