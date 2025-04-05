Nawaz hails PM Shehbaz for record cut in power tariff

President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for record reduction in the electricity tariff and also lauded Prime Minister’s team for reducing electricity tariff for the domestic and industrial consumers. President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the country has started moving in the right direction under the able leadership and due to sincere strives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Making electricity cheaper will not only provide substantial relief to the people but will also enhance exports. During the tenure of PML-N, the masses always get economic relief. Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif further said that continuous reduction in inflation speaks volumes of excellent economic policies of PML-N government. He added that the paths of development are opening up in the country and the youth will get employment opportunities as well.