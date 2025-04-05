Karachi’s Korangi blaze continues into seventh day

The mysterious fire burning in Korangi Creek for the past seven days remains unabated, with authorities yet to take any decisive action on how to contain it or deal with the ongoing situation.

The district administration has sealed off the plot where the fire continues to rage. Despite the presence of fire tenders from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the cantonment board, no active firefighting efforts are currently underway, and the situation remains under observation.

The fire, which started after a 1,200-foot-deep bore was drilled at the site on March 29, has led to concerns about the type and volume of gas responsible for the blaze.

Samples of sand and water have been collected for chemical analysis, which will help determine the nature of the gas fueling the fire. Authorities are maintaining a wait-and-watch policy, with a decision on how to proceed expected in the coming days after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Ahmed stated that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) was overseeing the situation, with the fire brigade providing support. He explained that although the magnitude of fire remained unchanged since it began, the authorities were closely coordinating with PPL.

The damage to underground earth plates, approximately 1,100 to 1,200 feet below the surface, caused by the drilling activities is believed to have triggered the fire. Though the type of gas involved has not been definitively confirmed, methane or biogas are the likely culprits, as is typical in such incidents.

“This is the first such incident in Karachi, and while it’s a significant concern for residents, it’s relatively routine for companies like PPL and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC),” said Ahmed. He clarified that although extinguishing the flames would not be a challenge, doing so could make the situation more dangerous. As a result, expert agencies are handling the matter cautiously, with fire brigade personnel securing the area to prevent further damage.

Despite the ongoing blaze, Ahmed assured that nearby refineries were not at risk due to their distance from the fire. However, steps were being taken to protect surrounding forests from potential ignition caused by heat or stray flames, he added.

Experts suggest that the safest course of action is to allow the gas to burn out naturally. Any attempt to extinguish the fire could result in the formation of toxic gases, endangering nearby residential areas.

A recent assessment also revealed that if the gas reserves are small, the fire will likely burn itself out within a few days. Conversely, if the reserves are significant, additional measures will be taken to secure the area and contain the fire.

The district administration confirmed that while firefighting operations were temporarily halted on Saturday due to the intense heat, KMC and Cantonment Board fire tenders remain on standby at the site.

In a related development, TPL Properties Ltd disclosed that the fire was caused by the drilling of a test well for water exploration near Korangi Creek, The News reported. The drilling uncovered a shallow gas pocket believed to be biogenic methane, a naturally occurring gas. The company has been transparent in its communications with stakeholders and continues to monitor the situation closely.

Experts, including former Chief Fire Officer Kazim Ali, have warned against attempts to extinguish the flames. They believe the fire will eventually burn itself out if left undisturbed but cautioned that further firefighting could exacerbate the situation, spreading gas and increasing the risk to surrounding residents.

One expert has proposed constructing a soil mound and marking a 90-metre restricted area to contain the blaze.

The fire has captured the public’s attention, with authorities continuing to monitor the situation and collect samples to better understand the scale of the underground gas reserves and the associated risks.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has confirmed that its installations are not in proximity to the fire-affected area, while Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) is carefully assessing the impact on the gas supply.