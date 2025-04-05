Hafiz Naeem asks govt to conduct IPPs forensic audit

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called on the government to conduct a forensic audit of Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, he stated that all previous governments, including those led by PML-N, PPP, PTI, and PDM, have supported the IPPs. Responding to the recent reduction in electricity prices, Hafiz Naeem took credit for the decrease in power tariffs, claiming it as a significant achievement of the JI movement against the IPPs. He added that the reduction in electricity prices should have been more substantial. The JI leader demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif order a forensic audit, urging that those responsible for IPPs fraud be held accountable before the nation. He further emphasized that it was JI who had forced the government to review and revoke the contracts with the IPPs. Hafiz Naeem also criticized the IPPs for enjoying substantial tax breaks on profits under the guise of capacity charges. He pointed out that IPPs do not pay taxes, and in recent years, they have been exempted from taxes amounting to Rs1,700 billion.