2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Rs 5000 was transferred to each 2.6 million families through ‘Digital Valet’ in the Ramazan Package 2025.

On the direction of the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif a Ramazan package of Rs 20 billion was given to 2.6 million families and this amount was transferred with utmost transparency, the Minister said.

Ahsan Iqbal said this while addressing a Press conference along with Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here.

During Ramazan, the government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs 20 billion for the Ramazan Package, benefiting deserving people of the country who never benefited from any government program in the past.

He said that now, these deserving people are connecting with the digital economy, which has also transformed the economic landscape of the country.

Ahsan said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other relevant institutions of the country work like a team in the Ramazan Package and maintain the transparency the system.

Minister for National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, emphasized that the Digital Ramazan Package gave huge relief to the common man and supported 2.6 million families.

He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the package’s successful completion.

He also mentioned that the Prime Minister has directed that this digital initiative must be expanded to the other sector of the economy for promoting the digitization in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that before the holy month of Ramazan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif gave directions for Ramazan Package 2025 and responsibility given to the Ministry of Information Technology for executing the Package of Rs 20 billion to the 2.6 million.

Through this exercise, these 2.6 million people are now connected with the formal economy of the country.