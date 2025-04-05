Punjab launches online system for prisoner sentence records, pardons

The Punjab Home Department has introduced a modern online system to provide up-to-date information on prisoners’ sentence reductions and pardons.

This system will allow the families of prisoners across the province to easily check the release date of their loved ones via a simple SMS.

The initiative was officially launched by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal during a ceremony held at the Home Department here on Friday. The new system allows citizens to obtain detailed information about the prisoner’s pardon history and release date by sending a message to 8070 with the text PMIS (Space)(Prisoner’s Computer Number). In response, the department will send back a message containing details of the prisoner’s last two pardons and the expected release date. This service is available at a standard charge of just five rupees per message.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, there are several ways through which prisoners can receive sentence reductions or pardons, including government-announced pardons, educational achievements, acquiring technical skills, and good behavior. All pardon details are now incorporated into the prisoner’s record immediately, ensuring that no prisoner serves an additional minute beyond their lawful sentence.

Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, in his address at the launch ceremony, highlighted that this online system would eliminate any difficulties prisoners or their families might face in obtaining pardon records. He added that the system ensures complete transparency, and all data related to sentence reductions and releases is now available online. This has been designed to ensure that no prisoner remains incarcerated beyond their allotted sentence.

Furthermore, Mengal emphasized that strict regulations have been issued to ensure the timely updating of pardon records. The Directorate of Monitoring within the Home Department has been instructed to conduct surprise visits to prisons and ensure the full implementation of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Prison Reforms Agenda. He also made it clear that any violation of these rules would result in strict actions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several key officials, including Special Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, Chairman Punjab Charity Commission Col. Shehzad Amir, Additional Secretary of Judicial Imran Ranjha, Additional Secretary of Foreign National Security Uzma Saleem and others.