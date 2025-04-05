Punjab Police equipped with bulletproof vehicles to combat crime, terror

Punjab Police has now equipped its vehicles with bulletproof protection. According to the police spokesperson, both single and double cabin bulletproof vehicles will be used during special operations against criminal gangs. These vehicles have also been fitted with bulletproofing to protect border security personnel from potential attacks by foreign terrorists. Punjab’s Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar revealed that the Counter-Terrorism Department is also being provided with bulletproof vehicles to assist in raids against terrorists and anti-social elements. Furthermore, the Crime Control Department (CCD) is receiving bulletproof vehicles as well. The IG added that bulletproof vehicles are also being provided to Special Branch personnel for reporting and handling sensitive matters. The bulletproof vehicles are expected to speed up actions against terrorists, criminals, and anti-social elements. These vehicles will also enhance operations against criminals in remote areas and provide better protection to personnel at border security checkpoints.