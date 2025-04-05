Seven FIRs lodged for crossing Motorway on foot

Motorway Police (MP) registered seven first information reports (FIRs) against persons involved in violation of notified pedestrian rules.

Motorway Police spokesman Syed Imran Ahmad said that these FIRs were registered vide Section 290/291 Pakistan Panel Code (PPC). The spokesman further said that security of highways and motorways is top most priority of Motorway Police.

Syed Imran Ahmad said that sometime crossing of road without following prescribed rules resulted in deaths of persons and in the past several incidents were reported in which pedestrians become injured due to violation of the prescribed rules. He urged the road-users to avail facility of foot-bridge for their own security.

He went on saying that sometime negligence or careless of few seconds turned into a tragedy in one’s life. He hoped that road users will following prescribed rules and regulations while crossing motorways.

In March 2025, Motorway Police (MP) have so far made one arrest besides registering 20 cases.

According to the spokesman for the MP Syed Imran Ahmad, four cases were registered against drivers on the section of the motorway connecting Lahore to Sialkot (M-11), six cases were registered on M-2, which connects Lahore to Islamabad, one case was registered on M-3 that connects Lahore to Multan, and nine FIRs were registered on M-4 and M-5.