EPA Punjab achieves prestigious global certification

The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has become the first institution in Pakistan to receive a globally recognised certification for its environmental protection efforts. The British company awarded the certification in recognition of the agency’s outstanding performance in safeguarding environment.

According to a spokesman for the agency, the Punjab EPA has been granted the ISO 9001 certification, which is an international standard that acknowledges organizations for maintaining quality management systems. This certification marks a significant milestone for the agency, particularly for its initiatives in environmental conservation, including afforestation and other sustainability measures.

The department’s proactive and timely actions in addressing environmental concerns have been recognised and validated according to global standards. Additionally, the transparency in the operations and affairs of the Environmental Protection Agency was also verified, further highlighting the agency’s commitment to effective governance.

A spokesperson for the EPA expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing that the agency’s efforts in protecting and improving the environment have been internationally validated, demonstrating Punjab’s dedication to environmental preservation and sustainable practices.