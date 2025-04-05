IMF mission arrives in Pakistan for governance review

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Pakistan to conduct a comprehensive review of governance and corruption issues.

According to sources, the IMF team will begin meetings with Pakistani officials on Monday.

The mission’s primary objective is to provide technical assistance to enhance Pakistan’s reform capacity. The discussions will focus on strengthening governance and addressing corruption issues, with the aim of supporting Pakistan’s reform efforts.

Sources say that the IMF team will review budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26 and engage in follow-up negotiations regarding technical support for governance issues. The delegation will also discuss measures to improve tax revenue, control government expenditure, and finalize proposals for the upcoming budget with Ministry of Finance officials. The federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 is expected to be presented in the National Assembly during the first week of June.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently commended the Pakistani government for its fiscal policy efforts, particularly in reducing public debt, controlling inflation, enhancing tax equity, and maintaining price stability. This recognition was issued on March 26.

In addition, last month, the IMF reached a deal with Pakistan for a new $1.3 billion arrangement and agreed on the first review of the ongoing 37-month bailout program, according to the IMF’s statement.