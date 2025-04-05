Two terrorists neutralized in Balochistan’s Kech

Security forces on Friday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Blueda area of Balochistan’s Kech district, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security personnel carried out Friday’s operation based on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

Security forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists’ location and after an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were “sent to hell”, the statement read.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against law enforcement agencies … [and] innocent civilians”. “[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR said. “The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement concluded.