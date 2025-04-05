Rising temperatures in Lahore: Mercury expected to Hit 40°C next week

The intensity of heat is increasing in Lahore, with temperatures expected to reach 40°C in the coming week, according to the Meteorological Department. As of today, Lahore’s maximum temperature is recorded at 34°C, while the current temperature stands at 31°C. The heatwave is likely to intensify starting Sunday, with no forecast of rain in the coming days. Weather experts predict further rise in temperatures, urging residents to take precautions against the heat. Continental air continues to prevail over most parts of the country, keeping weather conditions hot and dry. On Friday and Saturday, most regions are expected to experience hot and dry weather, with temperatures forecasted to remain 2 to 4°C above normal in Sindh and South Punjab over the next two to three days. Over the past 24 hours, dry weather dominated most parts of the country, while light rain and drizzle were recorded at isolated locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Pothohar region. Rainfall was reported in Dir Upper (6mm), Dir Lower (1mm), Cherat (5mm), Malam Jabba (3mm), Kalam (2mm), and Astore (1mm).