Tributes pour in for ZAB on his death anniversary

Pakistanis on Friday commemorated the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the country’s ninth Prime Minister. Bhutto, who played a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s history, was executed on April 4, 1979.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th martyrdom anniversary.

In his message on the Martyrdom Anniversary, he said that Today, April 4, the 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Shaheed Bhutto is being observed with devotion and respect.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is considered one of the great and visionary leaders of the world.

He further said that Bhutto gave the country the first unanimous constitution, which is still the identity of Pakistan today.

MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in his statement on Friday said that Bhutto’s legacy is remembered for his progressive policies, including the nationalization of key industries and the introduction of land reforms. His government also played a crucial role in the development of Pakistan’s nuclear program.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), founded by Bhutto, has been at the forefront of paying tributes to their beloved leader. Party leaders and workers have been visiting Bhutto’s mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, to offer prayers and lay floral wreaths.

Shah said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tributes to his grandfather, saying that Bhutto’s sacrifice would never be forgotten. He reiterated the party’s commitment to continuing Bhutto’s mission of promoting democracy, social justice, and human rights.

As the nation remembers Bhutto’s contributions to Pakistan’s history, his legacy continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis to strive for a more just and equitable society.

Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary and far-sighted global leader.

He said that his services to the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan will always be remembered.

On the 46th anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s martyrdom, Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah said that ZA Bhutto navigated Pakistan through severe crises with his political acumen.

He projected a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage through his leadership, he said adding that ZA Bhutto united all political parties in the country to give it a unanimous constitution.

Shah said that despite intense global imperialist pressure, he initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Through his tireless efforts and vision, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Islamic world, he said adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto served the country, following her father’s footsteps, and attained the great honor of martyrdom.

The Speaker said that after BB’s martyrdom, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-Chairman President Asif Ali Zardari effectively led the country and the party. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s slogan, “Roti, Kapra, and Makan,” remains the fundamental principle of the Pakistan Peoples Party. The Pakistan Peoples Party remains committed to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s mission, he added. inp

Sindh Minister for Home Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Friday said that the sayings, thoughts and ideas of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will continue to guide the Pakistan People’s Party as a beacon of light.

On the occasion of 46th Youm e Shahadat of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said that the leader of the people, and the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is still ruling the hearts of the people.

The Home Minister Lanjar said that the people, his thoughts for the development of the country and above all his efforts to unite the Muslim Ummah on one platform are still a golden chapter of history.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not fear anyone or bow down for the survival of democracy and honour. app

Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, paid tribute to the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party and former Prime Minister, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on his 46th death anniversary.

In his statement, he remarked that Bhutto was not just a politician but an ideology, a revolutionary thinker, and a beacon of hope for the people of Pakistan. He remained a steadfast voice for the underprivileged and marginalized. Under his leadership, the country witnessed groundbreaking political, economic, and social reforms that left a lasting impact on Pakistan’s political and economic landscape.

He further stated that Bhutto’s tenure was marked by the awareness of fundamental rights, democratic freedoms, and political consciousness among the masses. The revolutionary measures introduced in education, healthcare, and defense sectors during his tenure continue to shape Pakistan’s development trajectory. His leadership paved the way for a self-reliant and stable Pakistan. Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi emphasized that Bhutto’s influence was not confined to Pakistan only; he was widely respected on the global stage.

He effectively represented Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly and established a robust foreign policy for the country. His most remarkable achievements include the formulation of the 1973 Constitution and laying the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear program, which turned Pakistan into an indomitable nuclear power.He reaffirmed that the Pakistan People’s Party remains committed to Bhutto’s vision and continues to uphold democratic values, public welfare, and national progress. Bhutto’s death anniversary serves as a reminder of his ultimate sacrifice, and the PPP pledges to carry forward his mission for Pakistan’s development and prosperity. The contentious issue of diverting six canals from the Indus River to Cholistan, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi asserted that the Sindh Assembly has already passed a resolution against it. He reiterated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister of Sindh, has taken a firm stance, declaring that such a diversion is unacceptable.