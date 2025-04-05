Power tariff can be lowered by another Rs6: MQM-P

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday said that there is still margin to decrease electricity charges further by Rs6 per unit.

Talking media men in Karachi, Dr Farooq Sattar said that marginable decrease is being witnessed in inflation. Dr Farooq Sattar revealed that he will soon address a public gathering in Karachi in which he will try to convince Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to further reduce electricity charges.

He said that recent cut in electricity charges is the first relief which incumbent government given to people of Pakistan. Dr. Farooq Sattar expressed the hope that government will further decrease electricity charges prior to announcement of federal Budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari says a significant reduction in electricity tariffs is a major step towards fulfilling the government’s promise to the public.

He stated that electricity prices have been reduced by Rs. 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs7.69 per unit for industrial consumers. “The Power Division is actively working on further reducing and stabilizing electricity prices,” Leghari added. He assured the public that they would witness continuous improvements in the power sector.