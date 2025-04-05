Karachi cop arrested over social media post about President Zardari

Karachi police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against one of their officers, Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Abrar Shah, after he allegedly posted an obscene comment about President Asif Ali Zardari on social media.

The incident occurred on April 2, 2025, when Shah shared derogatory remarks regarding the ailing president, which led to a complaint filed by duty officer Yaqoob from the Sukkun police station.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA), which addresses cybercrimes.

The complainant has provided the police with screenshots of the offensive post.

As a result, SIO Abrar Shah was arrested by the Sukkun police, and the case has been transferred to the Investigation Officer (IO) for further action.

Earlier, Authorities have registered three additional cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 for allegedly spreading propaganda against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and state institutions on social media.

The cases were filed at Shahdara, Shahdara Town, and Kot Lakhpat police stations, involving serious charges related to digital offences under PECA 2025.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) allege that artificial intelligence (AI) was used to create manipulated videos targeting the Punjab CM.

Police claim these videos were part of a coordinated effort by a political group to promote an anti-state narrative and incite unrest on online platforms.