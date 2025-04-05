All set for by-election in NA-213 Umerkot on April 17

The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed the training of polling staff for the by-election to be held in the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot on April 17, 2025. The training was imparted to 1048 Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers, said a statement issued by the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh here on Friday. It said that the aim of these training sessions is to sensitize the election staff on the performance of their duties in a transparent, fair and effective manner. During the training, the election staff were provided with practical guidance on pre-polling preparations, election day duties, closing stages of polling, and completion of Forms 45 and 46. In addition, the officers were briefed about the election laws and code of conduct so that they can perform their duties properly. On this occasion, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the aim of these training sessions is to ensure the conduct of the by-election in a transparent, free and impartial manner. Ejaz Anwar Chauhan instructed all the election staff to work with their full potential for successful conduct of the by-election in NA-213 Umerkot. He further said that immediate action would be taken in case of any maladministration or violation in the election process.