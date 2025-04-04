PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye’s MOT

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) X has gone one step ahead with the adoption of latest innovation which will enhance spectator experience and enrich broadcastor’s story-telling capabilities.

PSL X has adopted the full-scale implementation of Match Officials’ Technology (MOT) powered by Hawk-Eye Innovations for the upcoming landmark edition. While the league has previously embraced components of MOT, this edition marks a significant step forward-aligning HBL PSL with the highest global standards in officiating, transparency and viewer engagement.

The six-team tournament will be played in four cities – Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May. From auto no-ball detection and live umpire communication to DRS and innings timers, match logging and real-time multi-angle replays, every HBL PSL match of this edition will operate with a comprehensive tech-backed officiating ecosystem. A dedicated Hawk-Eye technician will be stationed at every match to support umpires and streamline operations. Additionally, through MOT, fans will now see DRS and innings timers on the big screen and in broadcast graphics in real time, further deepening their connection to the action.

In a positive development, for the first time the over-rate calculations will be available ball-by-ball for the fans and teams alike. Umpires will have access to handheld tablets for real-time logging for over-rate calculations, and instant DRS triggers. With the introduction of the latest innovations, the broadcaster will gain richer, tech-supported storytelling capabilities during the historic edition of HBL PSL. HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said: “HBL PSL has always seeks to introduce innovation in the league and after weeks of deliberation regarding which innovation to introduce, we can now proudly say that HBL PSL X matches will have full MOT integration. By introducing this, we will uphold fairness in every decision, providing greater clarity for officials, players and fans alike.”