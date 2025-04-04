Aagha Ali calls out drama industry’s fake friendships

Aagha Ali, known for his stellar performances in dramas like Tumhare Hain, Mere Bewafa and Zakham, recently made headlines with his bold revelations about the entertainment industry’s friendships.

During Green Entertainment’s Eid transmission, hosted by Rabia Anam and Danish Taimoor, Aagha Ali openly shared his views on the industry’s hypocrisy. He asserted that a particular group in showbiz persistently engages in backstabbing while feigning closeness.

“I know that there’s a group in the industry that is against me. They talk about me, but what they don’t know is that I have a spy among them who reports everything back to me,” Aagha revealed. “Then, when they meet me, they act like my best friends and I play along as well. But the truth is, friendships in this industry are temporary. We work together for a few months and then move on.”

Danish Taimoor backed Aagha’s statement, adding that most friendships in the industry disappear when you truly need them. Rabia Anam also praised Aagha for his honesty, agreeing that such realities exist in showbiz.

Aagha Ali has always been known for his straightforward nature, often calling out double standards in the industry and addressing social media trolling. His latest comments once again sparked discussions about the authenticity of relationships in the entertainment world.