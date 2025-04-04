Shahrukh Khan puts old beef aside on Manoj Kumar’s demise

After the legendary Bollywood actor and filmmaker, Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday morning at the age of 87, Shah Rukh Khan broke his silence.

Taking to his official X account, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor wrote, “Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity.”

“A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us (sic),” he concluded.

The news of his tragic demise was confirmed by Manoj’s son, Kunal Goswami, who told ANI, “By God’s grace, he left us peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s tribute to Manoj, who was known for making deeply patriotic films, comes after the Kranti star expressed disappointment with one particular scene of SRK’s Om Shanti Om, back when it released in 2007.

“I am hurt. Shah Rukh Khan has injured my soul. It’s a conspiracy to humiliate and ridicule me. This is not filmmaking. My devotion to filmdom for the last 50 years has been insulted,” he had stated back then. Upon Manoj’s request, the scene never made Om Shanti Om’s final cut and Shah Rukh Khan apologized for any inconveniences caused, saying, “I was completely wrong. If he is hurt, I apologise.”