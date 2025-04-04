Adnan Siddiqui’s comments about women spark controversy

Adnan Siddiqui, a celebrated Pakistani actor known for his charm and humor, has sparked controversy with his remarks on women during an Eid special show. During the show, Adnan was asked about his romantic personality and the first thing he notices when meeting a woman. Without hesitation, he replied that he usually looks at a woman’s feet. He explained that feet could indicate a person’s hygiene and personality, making it an important feature in his observations. Adding a touch of humour, he also quipped that another important aspect for him is that the woman should be “alive.” While some viewers found his response lighthearted and amusing, others criticised it as inappropriate. Many believed that his joke was unnecessary, especially considering his stature as a senior actor and a father. Social media was divided, with some agreeing that foot hygiene is often overlooked, while others labeled his remarks as classless and avoidable. Adnan Siddiqui, known for his candid nature, has often made headlines for his unfiltered opinions. However, this latest statement has once again sparked debate over whether humor should have limits, especially in the public eye.