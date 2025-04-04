Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester city after successful tenure

Kevin De Bruyne has officially announced he will leave Manchester City at the end of the current season. His departure concludes a remarkable decade with the club, where he became one of its most influential players. De Bruyne shared the news on his Instagram account in a post titled “Dear Manchester.”

Since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, the 33-year-old Belgian midfielder has been vital to City’s success. He has helped the team secure 16 major trophies, which include six Premier League titles and five League Cups. Notably, he was part of the squad that won Manchester City’s first UEFA Champions League title in 2023.

De Bruyne’s statistics highlight his significant contributions. He has made over 400 appearances, scored more than 100 goals, and holds the club record for assists. He even matched Thierry Henry’s Premier League record for assists in a season, with 20 during the 2019-2020 campaign.

In his heartfelt message, De Bruyne expressed gratitude for his time at the club. He stated, “Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.” Reports suggest he may continue his career in Major League Soccer, with San Diego FC as a likely destination. His departure marks a significant moment for Manchester City as they say goodbye to an iconic player.