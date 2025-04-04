Onijah Robinson denies arrest in Dubai, reflects on her journey

Onijah Robinson has returned to New York after her trip to Karachi, Pakistan. In an interview, she discussed her travels, which included a recent stop in Dubai. Onijah clarified rumors about her arrest, stating that she was not arrested but rather delayed in her return due to a confusing situation.

During her visit to Pakistan, Onijah sought to meet a Pakistani man she had been dating online. They met through the internet, and Onijah intended to marry 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon. However, Nidal’s family opposed the marriage, leading him to go missing. Nidal also accused Onijah of catfishing, adding complexity to their relationship.

When asked about returning to Pakistan, Onijah gave a vague response, saying, “We’ll talk about it.” She emphasized her desire to remain in New York and not return to Pakistan. Her interview has quickly gained attention on social media.

This unusual love story has sparked interest in both local and social media. Onijah’s journey of love, confusion, and controversy continues to captivate audiences around the world.