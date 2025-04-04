Karachi to experience above-average heat in April

Karachi is expected to experience unusually high temperatures in April, according to the Meteorological Department.

Meteorologist Anjum Zeigham has forecasted that the temperature in the city will rise to between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. He also confirmed that there is no likelihood of rainfall in the city during this period.

A trough of westerly wave is present over the western parts of the country and may affect the upper regions in the next 24 hours.

The heatwave is expected to continue for the next several days, making the city hotter than usual for this time of year. Friday Weather Outlook: Dry weather will prevail in most areas, with hot conditions in the plains. Isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and the Potohar region.