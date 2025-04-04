CM Punjab Maryam directs to develop entire Rawalpindi Division

Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive steps are being taken for the beautification, cleanliness and improvement of parks in the entire division including Rawalpindi city. On the direction of CM Punjab, a grand operation was carried out for the beautification and uplifting of Murree Road, removal of encroachments and cleaning up of all illegal bus stands including Pir Wadhai, Faizabad, besides eliminating drugs peddlers.

On the direction of CM Punjab, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb presided over a three-hour long review meeting being held at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb commended the administration and all allied departments for making excellent arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr and refunding additional fares being charged to the passengers.

The Senior Provincial Minister directed to complete the feasibility report of the Nullah Lai project in three months along with ensuring completion of the Ring Road project in December. The meeting reviewed implementation of ‘Suthra Punjab’ in the entire Rawalpindi division and directed to remove all other shortcomings which came to surface.

The CM congratulated the district administration and police for removing illegal bus stand from Pir Wadhai within a three-day deadline. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Provincial Minister directed to remove bus stands from Faizabad along with eliminating encroachments so as to ensure convenience of the citizens.

The CM has also directed to ensure the beautification, cleaning and uplifting plan of the entire Murree Road by next Friday. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that citizens have welcomed elimination of encroachments in the entire Rawalpindi division. The CM has assigned a task to the police authorities to make Rawalpindi division drug-free. She also directed to increase surveillance and patrolling operations in the border areas of Rawalpindi division.

On the direction of CM Punjab, a crackdown to be launched against the mafia involved in drug peddling was also approved. Later, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb along with relevant officials visited various hospitals in Rawalpindi, besides Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk and Saddar. She reviewed steps being taken so far to eliminate encroachments along with making arrangements for the medical treatment of patients in the hospitals.

Sahulat-on-the-Go Bazaars

The first and unique ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ of its kind will be established in Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval to establish ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. The Chief Minister chaired a special meeting in which a briefing about ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. She sought a plan for establishing ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project at 14 various locations in Lahore.

The CM has set a target of four months for the establishment of ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project. Government land will be used on the sides of the road for establishing ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. 816 stalls will be set up in Lahore under the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project. The meeting was informed that ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ will be established on the Multan Road, Hanjarwal, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G-1 Market, Faisal Town, Moon Market and Bedian Road.

Areas comprising E-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman and Singh Pura are also included in the project. In the Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaar, food items and essential edibles will be available at uniform cottage-top shops surrounding the roads. Special arrangements will be made for a clean environment and security in the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. The meeting agreed to launch ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project in every tehsil of Punjab.

Chairman of the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company Muhammad Afzal Khokhar presented a report to the Chief Minister on the model bazaar. She expressed satisfaction over the setting up of model bazaars during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Electricity Prices

“We welcome this historic decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying rich tribute to President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team for historic reduction in electricity prices. She added,”History is witness to the fact that whenever Muhammad Nawaz Sharif came to power, he not only brought the country out of crises, but also provided real relief to people.” She highlighted, “Reduction in electricity rates is a valuable gift to the nation on the blissful occasion of Eidul Fitr.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs. 7.59 per unit for industries is a great economic facility for the people suffering from inflation.” She added, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has shown public friendliness and foresight by significantly reducing electricity prices.” She underscored, “Reduction in electricity rates will also prove to be a milestone for the development of country’s economy and industries.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Decision to reduce electricity rates is an expression of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to the people.” She added, “PML-N is actively working to provide relief to people and to put Pakistan on the path of development.” She flagged, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is carrying forward the vision of President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”