Pakistan & Belarus to move forward on MOUs

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan along with a high-level delegation arrived in Minsk, Belarus for a two-day official visit. During this visit, apart from having different meetings, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan participated in a Ministerial Session. In his address, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized on Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Belarus and expressed the desire to make swift progress on existing agreements between the two countries enabling the commencement of practical work across various sectors. He added that both sides should move forward on existing MOUs so that practical progress can be achieved. On the first day of the visit, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan held meetings with Belarusian Minister of Energy, Denis Moroz and Minister of Transport Alexei Lyakhnovich where high-level officials from both sides were also present. Accompanying the Minister were the Federal Secretaries from Pakistan’s Ministries of Communications, Industry, Food Security and Interior along with the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, and officials from the Ministry of Commerce. It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Belarus next week and both countries have agreed to hold the 8th Joint Ministerial Conference, as well. Furthermore, 2nd Business Forum will be organized during the Prime Minister’s visit to Belarus.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, in his discussions with Belarusian Ministers, highlighted the potential for significant improvement in the Communications Sector between Pakistan and Belarus. He emphasized the importance of creating trade corridors between the two countries which could play a key role in facilitating access to Central Asian States through routes in Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, or Iran, ultimately opening up pathways to Eastern Europe. Abdul Aleem Khan stated that these infrastructure projects would also be a strategic milestone. He further added that the world is moving towards innovation and the future of trade and business is linked to the development of transportation infrastructure making its enhancement a top priority. Belarusian Ministers of Energy and Transport warmly welcomed Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s visit, assuring him of their full cooperation. It is worth noting that Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan is being hosted as a State Guest during his visit and will have the opportunity to sign several new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) during this official tour.