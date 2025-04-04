IG Punjab commends police for excellent Eid security

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has commended the police force for their excellent security arrangements during the Eidul Fitr days. IG Punjab said that the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DPOs, traffic officers, and senior officers remained in the field. Thanks to effective patrolling, monitoring, and coordinated security arrangements, Eidul Fitr was celebrated peacefully. Actions continued against individuals involved in activities like one wheelieing, aerial firing, drug dealing, and kite flying.

The spokesperson for Punjab Police provided details, reflecting that during Eid-ul-Fitr, 147 lawbreakers involved in one wheeling were arrested, and 135 cases were registered across the province, including Lahore. Seven lawbreakers involved in aerial firing were arrested, 12 cases were registered, and illegal weapons were recovered. During the Eid holidays, 203 drug dealers were arrested, and 199 cases were registered. From the drug dealers, more than 39 kilograms of charas, 03 kilograms of heroin, nearly 2 kilograms of ice, and 4,000 liters of alcohol were recovered.

In violation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act, 101 suspects were arrested, and 98 cases were registered. From those involved in kite flying, 1,000 kites and 85 spools of kite thread were recovered. During Eidul Fitr, in Lahore, 108 lawbreakers were arrested for one wheeling, and 97 cases were registered. Two lawbreakers were arrested for aerial firing, and cases were filed. In Lahore, 20 people were arrested for violating the Kite Flying Act, and 18 cases were registered. During the Eid days, in Lahore, 43 drug dealers were arrested, cases were registered, and a large quantity of drugs was recovered.

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) is actively engaged in serving and protecting citizens and ensuring compliance with laws on highways across the province. In continuation of this, PHP has released the performance report for the month of March 2025. The spokesperson for Punjab Police shared the details, that in March, PHP checked 3.7 million citizens on the highways through the e-Police Post App. During the checking, 629 proclaimed offenders and judicial absconders were arrested. PHP checked 1.7 million vehicles on the highways across the province, and 280 stolen vehicles/motorcycles were recovered. Legal action was taken against 56,539 overloaded vehicles for violating axle load regulations. A total of 1,192 vehicles were fined for illegal use of gas cylinders. For the convenience of citizens, 12,955 driving licenses were issued. Thirty-seven missing children were reunited with their parents. A total of 5,541 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve the flow of traffic. PHP provided various types of assistance and guidance to 13,646 passengers on the highways. Police Khidmat Marakaz provided various policing services to 16,183 citizens. Seventy-two cases were registered for the illegal use of firearms, and from drug dealers, 989 liters of alcohol, 37,980 grams of charas and 120 grams of ice were recovered. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the excellent performance of PHP. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the police officers to perform their duties with more dedication and sincerity to ensure smooth traffic flow and the service and protection of citizens.