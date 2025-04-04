CDA chairman vows to transform Islamabad into a model capital

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, presided over a meeting at the CDA Headquarters on Thursday to review the authority’s overall performance, progress on ongoing development projects, as well as new initiatives taken by CDA such as the citywide beautification plan and the Spring Plantation Drive 2025, inauguration of Sector E-12 and third party audit of all the projects in order to ensure transparency, merit and internal accountability. The meeting, attended by CDA board members and the relevant senior officers. The meeting underscored the authority’s commitment to elevating Islamabad’s status as a global model of urban excellence.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa received detailed briefings on the status of ongoing infrastructure and civic related projects, including updates on the beautification plan designed to enhance the capital’s visual appeal. Emphasizing the need for sustained efforts, he issued directives to align long-term beautification plans for a greener, cleaner and more aesthetically vibrant capital.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stressed the importance of maintaining high quality standards and adhering to timelines for all projects. Every project we undertake must reflect the highest standards of craftsmanship, quality and efficiency. He stated that his goal is to ease out the difficulties of the citizens of Islamabad. He said that CDA has established Islamabad Water Agency in order to provide safe, and clean drinking water to the citizens but to have sufficient future arrangements of supply of drinking water.

Highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts, Chairman CDA called for proactive engagement with all stakeholders inculding corporate sector and leading brands to support the city’s beautification drive through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). By mobilizing resources and expertise under CSR initiatives, we can accelerate the greening of Islamabad, particularly through the Plantation Drive 2025.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa further urged collective civic participation, inviting schools, universities, families, and residents to actively contribute to the plantation campaign. He reaffirmed that a beautiful Islamabad is a shared responsibility. He called on every citizen, especially our youth, to join hands in planting trees and nurturing green spaces. Together, he emphasized that we can transform Islamabad into one of the world’s most beautiful capitals.

The meeting also outlined beautification plans including horticulture designs, landscaping, and tree plantation drive across the city. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated his unwavering resolve to position Islamabad as a benchmark for urban planning and environmental stewardship. He concluded that his vision is to create a city that harmonizes modernity with nature, setting a high standard for sustainable development in Islamabad and beyond.