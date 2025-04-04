UMT secures spot in prestigious QS World University Rankings by subject

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has once again demonstrated its academic excellence by earning a place in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores UMT’s rising stature on the global academic map and reaffirms its role as a private leading institution of higher learning in Pakistan.

Each year QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) evaluate thousands of universities across the world in specific academic disciplines. In the 2025 edition, UMT has been ranked in two prominent fields, in Mathematics: Ranked 501–600 and in Economics: Ranked 551–700

These rankings are determined using five rigorous performance indicators including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per Paper, H-Index and International Research Network (IRN). UMT’s inclusion in these global rankings is a testament to its strong academic foundation, impactful research and the unwavering commitment of its faculty, researchers and students.

President UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire UMT family on this remarkable achievement while saying that being recognized in the QS Subject Rankings is a proud moment for us all. It reflects our dedication to excellence in teaching, research, and innovation, he stated.

Murad further expressed that through this milestone UMT reinforces its position as one of Pakistan leading higher education private sector institution. UMT continues its journey towards academic distinction and global leadership in education, he added.