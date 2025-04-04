85 people lost lives in road accidents across Punjab during Eid holidays

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, expressed deep concern over the rising number of road traffic crashes during the Eid holidays, which resulted in the tragic loss of 85 lives in Punjab. He urged all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and civil society, to raise awareness about road safety and emphasize the importance of adhering to speed limits—particularly the 50 km/h limit for motorbikes. He highlighted that every 1 km/h increase in speed raises the risk of a fatal crash by 4 to 6 percent.

Dr. Rizwan also praised the dedication of rescuers who forwent their Eid leaves to provide crucial emergency services across the province. He acknowledged their unwavering commitment during the holidays, playing a key role in saving lives and offering 24/7 assistance to emergency victims. During this period, Rescue 1122’s Ambulance, Rescue & Fire Services, and Motorbike Rescue Service responded to 29,132 emergencies in all districts of Punjab.

Dr. Rizwan expressed these remarks while chairing an operational review meeting, attended by the heads of the Emergency Services Department’s wings, the Provincial Monitoring Officer, and Divisional and District Emergency Officers via video link.