LWMC keeps it neat and clean in Ferozewala on Eid

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has delivered outstanding cleanliness efforts during Eid-ul-Fitr. Roads and public spaces have remained immaculate thanks to their dedicated waste management initiatives. Under the umbrella of the Suthra Punjab Program, these results are a testament to the tremendous work being done in District Sheikhupura, Tehsil Ferozewala.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth, stated, “Under the Suthra Punjab Program, our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure a clean and hygienic environment during Eid-ul-Fitr. Public cooperation is essential to sustain these efforts.”

CEO LWMC Babar Din Sahib, added, “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness. With the support of our dedicated workforce and the community, we can make this region a model of hygiene and waste management.”

Officials are calling on citizens to join the initiative, emphasizing that collective efforts are key to maintaining these high standards beyond Eid.