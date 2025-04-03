Rejuvenated IPL match-winner Siraj praised for ‘fire in his belly’

Praise was heaped on Mohammed Siraj Thursday after his match-winning spell for Gujarat Titans at his former club Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Siraj, who was dropped By India for the Champions Trophy, looked like a man with a point to prove to the national selectors and the RCB management as he took 3-19 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, a venue that was his home for seven seasons.

RCB released Siraj after last season and the India fast bowler was bought by Gujarat for $1.4 million in the November auction.

Siraj has begun to justify his price tag by taking five wickets in three matches this season, bowling with pace and accuracy.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said Siraj’s IPL form was motivated by his omission from the Champions Trophy last month, which India won in Dubai.

“Somewhere I feel he is hurt that he wasn’t part of the Champions Trophy squad, and I saw that fire,” Sehwag said on website Cricbuzz.

“That’s what we expect from a young fast bowler: ‘Yeah, you didn’t pick me? Now I will show you’.”

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, commentating on JioStar, said: “He bowled with real fire in his belly, led the attack with aggression, and bowled with some excellent pace.”

Siraj’s bowling helped restrict Bengaluru to 169-8, a total Gujarat overhauled by eight wickets with 13 balls to spare as England’s Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 73 off 39 deliveries.

“(Siraj) was deservedly named player of the match,” Williamson added.

“While Jos Buttler was outstanding and back to his best in the second innings, Siraj set the tone early on, making a significant impact.”

Siraj, 31, removed left-hander Devdutt Padikkal with a delivery that nipped away to hit off stump.

He then bowled Phil Salt after the England batsman had hit him for a six on the previous ball.

Siraj finished his spell with the wicket of England’s Liam Livingstone, caught behind for 54.

“It was emotional because I played for seven years here,” Siraj said of returning to Bengaluru.

“There was some nervousness and some emotion but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full on.”

It was Gujarat’s second straight win and Bengaluru’s first defeat this season.