Mohsin Naqvi takes charge as new ACC president

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday assumed charge as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the regional cricket body said in a statement. Naqvi succeeds Shammi Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). “I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council,” said Naqvi, as quoted by the ACC. “Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game’s growth and global influence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights.” He also thanked the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure. Reflecting on the transition, Silva shared his appreciation for the ACC community: “It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council. The steadfast commitment of our member boards to working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC’s stature across the region. “I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, under whose leadership the ACC reached significant milestones – including securing the highest-ever value for the ACC Asia Cup commercial rights, introducing a new pathway events structure, and paving the way for the continued development of cricket in Asia.