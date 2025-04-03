Cotton to be sown on over 3.5m acres in Punjab

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo announced on Thursday successful completion of the first phase of cotton cultivation in the province, with over 3.5 million acres set to be cultivated this season.

While presiding over a meeting at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, he highlighted that this year marked the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever uniform cotton sowing campaign, which has already yielded positive results.

Sahoo reported that over 80pc of the cotton sowing target had been achieved in the first phase. If the current pace is maintained, the target will likely be met within the next two to three days. He further noted that the cotton revival campaign is being widely appreciated, and the Punjab chief minister has introduced a special incentive package to support the sowing and production targets.