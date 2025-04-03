‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ hits one billion views on YouTube

Drama ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing 1 billion views on YouTube. Starring Ahad Raza Mir as Talha and Dananeer Mobeen as Roshni, the drama has captivated audiences not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh and beyond. With its fresh pairing and engaging family storyline, ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ has been topping viewership charts since its premiere. So far, 30 episodes have aired, and each episode has consistently trended across multiple countries. The drama, written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Ali Hassan, is a Momina Duraid Productions presentation. The show’s gripping storyline has kept viewers hooked, especially after the dramatic turn of events following Shariq’s kidnapping, leading to Talha and Roshi’s much-awaited union. Fans are thrilled to see their favorite on-screen couple finally together.