PSL X anthem released, featuring first-timers

The official anthem for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, titled X Dekho, has been released, bringing a surge of excitement ahead of the upcoming cricket season. The anthem boasts an electrifying collaboration of artists, including the legendary Punjabi music sensation Abrar-ul-Haq, who is making his debut for PSL. Alongside him are renowned singer and songwriter Ali Zafar, the powerful voice of Natasha Baig – who is also singing her first PSL anthem – and the dynamic rap style of Talha Anjum. PSL CEO Salman Naseer shared, “The vision for this year’s anthem is to celebrate a milestone – ten years of PSL. The anthem is thus named X Dekho, representing pride over the achievements and the hurdles overcome by the HBL PSL over the last decade.” He further explained, “The four artists from different backgrounds, genres, and vocal ranges reflect the diversity of Pakistan’s talent. This year, the idea was to create a song that is fresh, yet familiar and resonates across fans globally.” The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to kick off on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.