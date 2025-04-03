Stan Wawrinka wins thriller in Bucharest

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka overcame 30 unforced errors and saved 11 break points to defeat qualifier Timofey Skatov in the first round of the Bucharest Open in Romania on Tuesday.

Wawrinka, who turned 40 last Friday, needed three hours and 18 minutes to top Kazakhstan’s Skatov 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1).

Down 5-3 in the third set, Wawrinka, of Switzerland, held Skatov to love in two consecutive games to even the match.

No. 5 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain also needed three sets to knock out Yunchaokete Bu of China, but No. 8 seed Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina made quick work of Radu Albot of Moldova. Also moving to the second round were Christopher O’Connell of Australia, Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, Francisco Comesana of Argentina, Gabriel Diallo of Canada, Filip Misolic of Austria and Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Grand Prix Hassan II: Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won his first match on clay since 2022, defeating home-country wild card Younes Lalami Laaroussi 6-1, 6-3 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Healthy again after battling an elbow injury, Carreno Busta won 85 percent of his first-serve points and had just 11 unforced errors against 30 for his opponent.

Also reaching the second round were No. 8 seed Mattia Bellucci of Italy, Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands and Otto Virtanen of Finland.

Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak upset Jaume Munar of Spain, the No. 6 seed.