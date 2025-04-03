Hina Afridi to star opposite Faisal Qureshi in ‘Raja Rani’

The first teaser of Raaja Rani, HUM TV’s new drama, is finally here.

This is a story of love, power and fate that will keep viewers hooked. Starring Hina Afridi and Faysal Qureshi, the drama promises strong emotions, twists and unforgettable moments.

Hina Afridi takes center stage in Raaja Rani, portraying a complex and powerful character that showcases her talent and growth as an actress. With her captivating screen presence and depth, she brings Rani to life in a way that is sure to leave a lasting impact. This role marks an important milestone in her career, as she takes on one of her most exciting performances yet.

Directed by Amin Iqbal and written by Sana Zafar, Raaja Rani is based on a concept by Abdul Khaliq Khan. The drama is a production of BJ Production & MD Productions and is set to air soon on HUM TV.

The drama will air on HUM TV after Eid-don’t miss this emotional and engaging story!