Fawad Khan’s Indian project gets a teaser

The teaser of the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Abir Gulaal’ is out now, offering a delightful glimpse into the much-awaited Bollywood return of Pakistani cinema heartthrob Fawad Khan alongside Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor .

Released on Tuesday, the teaser showcases the duo’s electric chemistry against the rainy backdrop of London.

Fawad serenades Vaani with the classic “Kuch Na Kaho” inside a car stuck in traffic, prompting her playful question, “Are you flirting with me?” His suave response, “Do you want me to?” has already set hearts racing. Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the film follows two wounded souls finding healing and love unexpectedly.

Produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures, Abir Gulaal is slated to hit theaters on May 9, 2025, promising a blend of laughter, romance, and tender moments. Fans are buzzing about Fawad’s comeback after eight years.

During a recent conversation on a radio show, Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor was quizzed about Fawad Khan, the actor admitted that she is among the millions of fans of the Pakistani heartthrob.

The ‘Khel Khel Mein’ actor said, “I love his work. I’ve seen a couple of his shows on streaming platforms, back in the days, on OTT, and I love him.”

Kapoor continued, “I think the audiences here in India have loved him for the artist that he is, the craft that he possesses, and the fact that he’s supremely talented as an artist. I see an artist as an individual, for the work that they do. I admire that and I try to look at it in a way, barring all these xyz factors attached to anybody.”

It is worth noting here that Khan’s last Bollywood outing was in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.