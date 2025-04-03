Azma warns action against theatres involved in vulgarity

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has warned action against theatre owners involved in promoting vulgarity and obscenity in the guise of art, urging artists and stage drama organisers to provide drama lovers with healthy entertainment.

The information minister said no theatre would be allowed to organise stage dramas without following the agreed undertaking and SOPs, adding she herself would make surprise visits to theatres to check what they were delivering to the art lovers.

He asked the all DCs of the province and officers concerned of district governments to be in contact with the officials of Punjab Art Council in order to check illegal theatres and take action against the theatres running without a licence.

Uzma Bokhari urged the showbiz community to play its role in promoting healthy and family-friendly entertainment in society.