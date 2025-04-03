Strong earthquake tremors felt across Karachi

Strong earthquake tremors were felt across various areas of Karachi on Monday afternoon, with a magnitude of 4.7 recorded on the Richter scale According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 19 kilometers, with the epicenter located 75 kilometers north of Karachi. While there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties, residents in several areas of Karachi reported feeling the tremors. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents of Karachi are urged to remain cautious.