Fish rots from the top

Political leaders wield immense power and responsibility, tasked with managing public funds for the benefit of the nation. However, when these leaders misuse such resources for personal gain, the consequences can undermine public trust and damage democratic institutions. The recent conviction of Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally party, serves as a crucial reminder that no political figure is above the law. On March 31, 2025, Le Pen was convicted of embezzling European Parliament funds intended for parliamentary assistants. Instead of using the funds for their intended purpose, she redirected them to staff working for her political party. She was sentenced to four years in prison (with two years suspended), fined €100,000, and banned from holding political office for five years, disqualifying her from the 2027 presidential election. This case reinforces the idea that political leaders must be held accountable when they misuse public resources.

Le Pen’s conviction is significant not only because of its legal outcome but because it highlights the importance of accountability. No politician, regardless of influence, should be immune to the law. When public funds are misused, those responsible must face severe consequences to restore trust in democratic institutions.

Similar issues have arisen in Pakistan, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been involved in two major scandals-the Tosha Khana case and the £190 million funds repatriation scandal. These incidents highlight the critical need for holding politicians accountable for actions that result in significant financial losses to the public.

In the Tosha Khana case, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, allegedly kept expensive state gifts, meant to be returned to the public treasury, for themselves, paying a fraction of their value. By failing to follow the proper procedure, Khan misused state property. This misuse, though seemingly minor, resulted in a loss to the national exchequer and damaged the integrity of public office.

The £190 million funds repatriation scandal was even more serious, involving the diversion of public funds meant for Pakistan’s welfare to the private real estate company, Bahria Town Karachi, owned by Malik Riaz. Imran Khan and his associate Shehzad Akbar were accused of misleading the Federal Cabinet about the nature of the transaction, facilitating the illegal transfer of these funds. Instead of benefiting the people, the money was funneled to private interests, resulting in a massive financial loss for the state. Even when convicted of these serious corruption charges Imran khan and his party resort to violent protests to evade any accountability.

Both cases raise troubling questions about the accountability of high-ranking officials who manipulate public resources. Similar to Le Pen’s case, political leaders in Pakistan must face the full consequences of their actions, particularly when those actions result in financial mismanagement. The principle of accountability should not be compromised by political power or influence. Political figures must be held to the same standards as any citizen when it comes to misusing public funds.

Another similar example arises from Malaysia where former Prime Minister Najib Razak became a symbol of political accountability when he was convicted in 2020 for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal. The scandal, which involved the embezzlement of billions of dollars from a state investment fund, led to Najib’s conviction on charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse of power. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined nearly $50 million. This case exemplifies the crucial principle that even the highest-ranking political leaders must be held accountable for the misuse of public funds. Just like in the cases of Marine Le Pen in France and Imran Khan in Pakistan, it underscores the necessity of legal accountability in preserving the integrity of political systems and protecting public resources from exploitation for personal or political gain.

Case of Le Pen’s, Najib Razak and convictions of other powerful political leaders across the world provides an important lesson for Pakistan. legal systems across the world show that political leaders must be held accountable for their actions, even when they hold powerful positions. Similarly, Pakistan’s political system must ensure that leaders like Imran Khan are not shielded from accountability. If politicians are allowed to evade justice, it sends a message that the rule of law can be bent to protect those in power.

The failure to act decisively in these cases only perpetuates a culture of corruption, where political leaders believe they can act with impunity. Strong and decisive action is necessary to break this cycle. The legal system must demonstrate that it will not tolerate the misuse of public funds, no matter who the leader is. This will not only help protect public resources but also restore trust in the political system.

The conviction of Marine Le Pen and Najib Razak, and the scandals involving Imran Khan in Pakistan, emphasize the need for accountability in political leadership. Political leaders, by virtue of their positions, must be held to the highest standards of financial hygiene. Whether in EU, Malaysia or Pakistan, the principle remains the same: when public funds are misused, the consequences should be severe. Only then can public trust be restored and the public good protected. Immunity for those in power at the highest levels undermines the integrity of political institutions and ultimately the country as a whole. The rule of law must prevail, ensuring that politicians from top are held accountable for their actions because fish rots from the top.

Ahmad Ali is a research fellow at Epis Think-tank Germany and an intern at Kashmir institute of International relations. His fields of studies include Foreign Policy and Conflict Resolution. He can be reached at Ali7664556@gmail.com