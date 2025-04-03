Punjab minister denies hike in Lahore Zoo entry fees

Lahore Zoo visitors were met with confusion and frustration over ticket prices during the Eid holidays, as reports surfaced that entry fees had increased from Rs80 to Rs300.

Many families, caught off guard by the sudden hike, chose to return home upon seeing the new rates at the entrance.

The zoo administration provided no prior notice of the price change, leading to public outrage over what was perceived as a sharp increase in costs for an affordable leisure option.

However, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb later clarified that the base entry ticket for Lahore Zoo remains Rs100. She explained that the Rs300 and Rs500 tickets include access to additional attractions, such as the aquarium and hologram exhibits, which have separate charges of Rs200 and Rs300, respectively.

Aurangzeb stated that some visitors mistakenly purchased combined tickets, assuming the base entry price had increased.

To prevent further confusion, separate ticket counters for the additional attractions have now been set up.

She assured the public that the issue has been resolved and that similar misunderstandings will be avoided in the future.