SP Aisha Butt honoured with prestigious global award

Punjab Police officer SP Aisha Butt is set to receive the prestigious Excellence in Performance Award 2025 from the International Association of Women Police (IAWP). The award honours her “distinguished service and commitment to policing,” according to a letter issued by IAWP President Julia Jaeger. SP Butt will be presented the award during the IAWP’s 62nd Annual Training Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled from September 8 to 12. Currently serving as the City Traffic Officer in Gujranwala, SP Aisha Butt is recognised for her exceptional contributions to public service and law enforcement. Every year, the IAWP selects one female police officer from around the world for the global honour. Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar congratulates SP Butt, calling her achievement a moment of pride for the entire police force.