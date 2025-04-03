CDA chief spends Eid with orphans at Edhi Home

Visit of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa to Capital Hospital and Edhi Home on Eid-ul-Fitr

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhwa visited Capital Hospital and Edhi Home on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Chairman CDA not only visited children undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital and orphaned children at Edhi Home but also expressed solidarity with underprivileged individuals. Additionally, Chairman CDA joined the CDA sanitation staff in celebrating Eid, sharing the festive spirit, and distributing gifts among them.

During his visit to the Children’s Ward at Capital Hospital, Chairman CDA met with the children receiving treatment. He interacted with children, parents, and doctors inquiring about the children’s medical care. Chairman CDA directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities for the children. Parents of the children thanked Muhammad Ali Randhawa for ensuring high-quality treatment facilities at CDA Hospital.

On Eid-ul-Fitr, Chairman CDA also inaugurated a newly constructed Registration Center and OPD for Chronic patients and a mosque at the hospital. Furthermore, the launch of the Capital Journal of Medical Sciences was announced at the event.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the launch of the Capital Journal of Medical Sciences would provide doctors with opportunities to advance research and evidence-based practices, calling it a commendable step.

Later, Chairman CDA visited Edhi Home, celebrating Eid with orphaned and underprivileged children residing there. He distributed Eid gifts and spent quality time with them. The management of Edhi Home and the children expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chairman CDA for joining them on Eid and sharing joy through the gift distribution.

On this occasion, Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that serving orphans, underprivileged children, persons with disabilities, and homeless elderly at Edhi Home is a noble mission, praising the Edhi Home ‘s remarkable services.

Earlier, Chairman CDA also met with sanitation staff engaged in cleaning operations across Islamabad on the occasion of eid and commended their efforts. He acknowledged that their hard work had kept Islamabad clean and beautiful during Eid celebrations.

Chairman CDA further emphasized that all employees serving Islamabad would be encouraged at every level to motivate them to perform their duties with even greater dedication.

Chairman CDA’s visit to the CDA sanitation staff reflects his commitment to public service and reaffirms his resolve to ensure the provision of top-tier facilities for Islamabad’s citizens through all possible measures.