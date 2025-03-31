Sir Elton John prepares for the future amid health concerns

Sir Elton John has reportedly made plans for the future, purchasing a property near his son Zachary’s school, Marlborough College. This move is seen as a precautionary step in case of any medical emergency, as the legendary musician has expressed concerns about his health.

According to sources close to the family, John, who shares two sons with his husband, has been thinking about his “death bed” for some time. The decision to buy a home near his son is driven by a desire to be close in case of an emergency. The move reflects his concerns that time may not be on his side.

John, 77, has previously shared that he wishes to live for another 20 years. However, with health issues in mind, this latest decision shows his careful preparations for the future, especially as his health may face challenges.

In conclusion, the decision to live closer to Zachary’s school seems like a practical one, ensuring that Sir Elton John can be near his family during tough times.