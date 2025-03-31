Macaulay Culkin opens up about estrangement from his father and its impact

Macaulay Culkin has revealed the painful reason behind his decades-long estrangement from his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin. Speaking on the Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate and Oliver Hudson, the 44-year-old actor shared how his troubled relationship with his father shaped his approach to parenting his own children.

Culkin recalled his early memories of his father, saying, “When I grew up, this is how I’m not gonna be with my kids.” Now, as a father himself, he reflected on the past with disbelief, stating, “I can’t believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It’s crazy.”

The actor went on to reveal that he hasn’t spoken to his father in around 30 years, describing him as narcissistic and abusive. He added, “He had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. None of them want anything to do with him.” Culkin also noted that he felt his father likely didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

In 2018, Culkin had accused his father of both physical and mental abuse, and during the podcast, he reiterated his harsh feelings toward Kit. He shared that he wanted nothing to do with his father due to the custody battles between Kit and his mother, Patricia Brentrup.