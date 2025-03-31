Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor decide to keep kids off social media

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have decided to stop sharing photos and details of their children, Hoorain and Rayyan, on social media. The celebrity couple shared this decision with their fans through a heartfelt message. They thanked their followers for their constant love and support over the years.

In their message, Ayeza and Danish explained that as parents, they felt it was their duty to protect their children’s privacy. They want their kids to grow up without the pressure of being in the public eye. The couple emphasized that their children would be kept private until they are 18 and can decide for themselves.

Additionally, Ayeza and Danish asked fans to remember them in their prayers. They requested that fan pages dedicated to their children be deactivated, as they are not public figures. The couple expressed gratitude for the love and support but emphasized the importance of their children’s privacy.

This decision comes after a recent controversy regarding polygamy. Danish made comments during a Ramadan TV show that caused discomfort for Ayeza. Though Danish clarified his remarks afterward, the couple chose not to respond to the social media buzz.