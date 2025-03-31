Spain’s Cerredo mine blast: Five dead, four hurt in mining disaster

A powerful blast at the Cerredo coal mine in Spain’s Asturias region on Monday morning killed five workers and injured four others. The incident took place in Degana, around 450 km northwest of Madrid, at the Cerredo mine. The victims, aged between 32 and 54, were from the neighboring Leon region, which has a long history of coal mining.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion might have been triggered by firedamp, an explosive mixture of methane gas that accumulates in mines. Police are investigating the cause of the blast, with emergency responders working quickly at the scene. The injured workers, who sustained burns and head injuries, were transferred to nearby hospitals. Two of the injured were flown by helicopter for urgent treatment.

The mine, owned by Blue Solving, a newly established local company, had recently begun efforts to repurpose the site. The company intended to extract high-performance minerals for industrial use, which further complicates the investigation. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and sent wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured workers.

In light of the tragedy, Asturias’ regional government has declared two days of mourning as a mark of respect for the deceased. Mining remains a crucial industry in Asturias, a region known for its mountainous terrain and rich mining history. This accident has brought renewed attention to the safety of mining operations in the area.