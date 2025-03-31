Adiala Jail tightens security ahead of PTI’s potential eid protest

Authorities have implemented a special security plan around Adiala Jail due to a potential protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The plan comes after reports suggested PTI workers might gather outside the jail to protest. The heightened security follows concerns of possible unrest, with the police taking extra precautions.

Additional roadblocks have been set up on routes leading to Adiala Jail. In addition, extra security personnel have been deployed in three shifts to maintain order. The police will also be supported by a reserve force, ready to assist if required. This extra manpower is aimed at preventing any disturbances.

Sources say that 8 more checkpoints have been added around the jail area to enhance security measures. Around 200 officers and personnel have been assigned to monitor the situation. The police have also been provided with anti-riot kits, ensuring they are equipped to handle any emergency situations.

PTI leader Junaid Akbar Khan stated that the party would march towards Islamabad after Eid ul Fitr, aiming to push for their political demands. However, he also mentioned the possibility of protesting outside Adiala Jail for three days during Eid. The PTI has expressed concerns over the political situation and the government’s actions.